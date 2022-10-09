Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

