LooBr (LOOBR) Price Down 74.6% This Week

LooBr (LOOBR) traded down 73.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. LooBr has a total market capitalization of $219,466.00 and approximately $87,918.00 worth of LooBr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LooBr has traded down 74.6% against the US dollar. One LooBr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooBr

LooBr launched on July 19th, 2022. LooBr’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. LooBr’s official Twitter account is @loobr_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooBr is loobr.com.

LooBr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooBr (LOOBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LooBr has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LooBr is 0.00000171 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loobr.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooBr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooBr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooBr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

