LOOF Trading 99.8% Lower Over Last Week (LOOF)

LOOF (LOOF) traded 86.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LOOF token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. LOOF has a total market capitalization of $627.97 and $17,413.00 worth of LOOF was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LOOF has traded 99.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LOOF Token Profile

LOOF’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. LOOF’s total supply is 1,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,000 tokens. LOOF’s official Twitter account is @loof_daofi. LOOF’s official website is www.loofdao.com/en.

Buying and Selling LOOF

According to CryptoCompare, “LOOF (LOOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LOOF has a current supply of 1,300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LOOF is 0.00241968 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.loofdao.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOOF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOOF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOOF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

