Loot Network Price Tops $0.0000 (LOOT)

Loot Network (LOOT) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Loot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loot Network has traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loot Network has a total market capitalization of $259.23 and $288,127.00 worth of Loot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Loot Network Profile

Loot Network launched on December 2nd, 2021. Loot Network’s total supply is 99,596,279,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens. Loot Network’s official Twitter account is @lootnetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loot Network is www.lootnetwork.ca. The official message board for Loot Network is medium.com/@loot_network.

Buying and Selling Loot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loot Network (LOOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cronos platform. Loot Network has a current supply of 99,596,279,043.315 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loot Network is 0 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lootnetwork.ca.”

