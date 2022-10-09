Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 109 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

