Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 1,943 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Down 9.5 %

Shopify stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.