Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.