Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 250 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.