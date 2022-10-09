Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 677,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140,580 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average of $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

