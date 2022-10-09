Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $298.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

