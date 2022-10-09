Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 180 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $298.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

