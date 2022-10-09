Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

