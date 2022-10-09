Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 30.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.16.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

