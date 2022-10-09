Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $31,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $2,362,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

