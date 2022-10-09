Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE WY opened at $28.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

