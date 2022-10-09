Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 448,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial
In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.