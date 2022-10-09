Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 448,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.