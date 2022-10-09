Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 171 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after acquiring an additional 711,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Entergy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,051,000 after acquiring an additional 436,637 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

