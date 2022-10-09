Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases Shares of 250 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $500.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.66 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.06 and its 200-day moving average is $506.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

