Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,100 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 3.3 %

VNT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

