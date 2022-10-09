Loser Coin Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Loser Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Loser Coin Token Profile

Loser Coin’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 tokens. Loser Coin’s official message board is losercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Loser Coin is https://reddit.com/r/losercoin_official. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @loser_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loser Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loser Coin (LOWB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loser Coin has a current supply of 60,296,840,158.155594. The last known price of Loser Coin is 0.0000189 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $547,766.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://losercoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.