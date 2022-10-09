LuckDao Price Down 92.1% This Week (LUCK)

LuckDao (LUCK) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, LuckDao has traded down 92.1% against the U.S. dollar. LuckDao has a total market cap of $65,449.41 and approximately $12,852.00 worth of LuckDao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuckDao token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LuckDao

LuckDao’s genesis date was August 19th, 2022. LuckDao’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. LuckDao’s official Twitter account is @luckdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LuckDao is luckdao.net.

LuckDao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuckDao (LUCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LuckDao has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LuckDao is 0.00550165 USD and is up 77.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckdao.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckDao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuckDao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuckDao using one of the exchanges listed above.

