Lucky Lion 1-Day Volume Hits $39,646.00 (LUCKY)

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Lucky Lion token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lucky Lion has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lucky Lion has a market cap of $47,818.79 and $39,646.00 worth of Lucky Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lucky Lion alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.01620806 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Lucky Lion Token Profile

Lucky Lion (CRYPTO:LUCKY) is a token. It launched on September 18th, 2021. Lucky Lion’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,172,744 tokens. Lucky Lion’s official website is www.luckylion.io. Lucky Lion’s official Twitter account is @luckyliongamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lucky Lion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Lion (LUCKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Lion has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lucky Lion is 0.00068 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $124.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luckylion.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lucky Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lucky Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lucky Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lucky Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.