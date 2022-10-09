LuckyChip (LC) Price Down 8.6% This Week

LuckyChip (LC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. LuckyChip has a market cap of $393,128.37 and approximately $17,445.00 worth of LuckyChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuckyChip token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuckyChip has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LuckyChip Token Profile

LuckyChip’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LuckyChip’s total supply is 126,350,750 tokens. LuckyChip’s official Twitter account is @luckychip_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LuckyChip is www.luckychip.io.

LuckyChip Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuckyChip (LC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LuckyChip has a current supply of 126,350,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LuckyChip is 0.00306375 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luckychip.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckyChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuckyChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuckyChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

