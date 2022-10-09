Lucretius (LUC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Lucretius (LUC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Lucretius has a total market cap of $132,437.20 and $172,455.00 worth of Lucretius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lucretius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lucretius has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,480.46 or 0.99999591 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Lucretius Profile

Lucretius is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Lucretius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,348,527 tokens. Lucretius’ official Twitter account is @lucretiusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lucretius is lucretius.games.

Lucretius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucretius (LUC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Lucretius has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 244,923,666 in circulation. The last known price of Lucretius is 0.00139292 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $183,552.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lucretius.games/.”

