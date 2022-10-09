Ludena Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (LDN)

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Ludena Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Ludena Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges. Ludena Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and approximately $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ludena Protocol Profile

Ludena Protocol’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,275,000 tokens. The official website for Ludena Protocol is www.ludenaprotocol.io. The official message board for Ludena Protocol is medium.com/ludena-protocol. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ludenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ludenaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ludena Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol (LDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ludena Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ludena Protocol is 0.17162344 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $820,774.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ludenaprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ludena Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ludena Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ludena Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

