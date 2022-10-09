Luna-Pad Price Hits $0.0018 (LUNAPAD)

Luna-Pad (LUNAPAD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Luna-Pad has a market cap of $9,001.41 and approximately $12,882.00 worth of Luna-Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna-Pad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Luna-Pad has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Luna-Pad Token Profile

Luna-Pad’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. Luna-Pad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Luna-Pad is www.luna-pad.com. Luna-Pad’s official Twitter account is @lunapadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Luna-Pad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna-Pad (LUNAPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luna-Pad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Luna-Pad is 0.00170016 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $373,781.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.luna-pad.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna-Pad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna-Pad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna-Pad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

