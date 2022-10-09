Luna Rush (LUS) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Luna Rush (LUS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Luna Rush has a total market cap of $15,828.59 and approximately $80,278.00 worth of Luna Rush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Luna Rush has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Luna Rush token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Luna Rush alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Luna Rush Token Profile

Luna Rush’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. Luna Rush’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,080,764 tokens. Luna Rush’s official message board is medium.com/@lunarush.gfm. Luna Rush’s official Twitter account is @lunarush_lus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Luna Rush is lunarush.io/#!/home.

Luna Rush Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna Rush (LUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luna Rush has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 4,550,147 in circulation. The last known price of Luna Rush is 0.00384 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $48,076.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunarush.io/#!/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Rush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Rush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Rush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Rush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Rush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.