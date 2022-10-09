Luzion Protocol (LZN) Trading Down 30.3% This Week

Luzion Protocol (LZN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Luzion Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Luzion Protocol has a total market cap of $2,177.94 and approximately $28,428.00 worth of Luzion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luzion Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

About Luzion Protocol

Luzion Protocol was first traded on April 14th, 2022. Luzion Protocol’s total supply is 324,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000 tokens. Luzion Protocol’s official website is luzion.io. Luzion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @revoluziontoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luzion Protocol’s official message board is revoluzion.medium.com/luzion-protocol-385-945-90-apy-3729b8d8b0bb. The Reddit community for Luzion Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/revoluziontoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Luzion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Luzion Protocol (LZN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luzion Protocol has a current supply of 324,758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Luzion Protocol is 0.00672808 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $310.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luzion.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luzion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luzion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luzion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

