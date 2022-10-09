Lympo Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $224,497.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is https://reddit.com/r/lympo. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo (LYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lympo has a current supply of 999,999,999.017098 with 826,672,979.017098 in circulation. The last known price of Lympo is 0.0025372 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $206,492.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lympo.io/.”

