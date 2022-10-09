Magic Elpis Gem Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17,530.23 (MEG)

Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Magic Elpis Gem has a market cap of $17,530.23 and approximately $27,758.00 worth of Magic Elpis Gem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Elpis Gem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Elpis Gem has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Elpis Gem Profile

Magic Elpis Gem’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. Magic Elpis Gem’s total supply is 1,570,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,697,104 tokens. Magic Elpis Gem’s official Twitter account is @elpisbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Magic Elpis Gem is https://reddit.com/r/elpisbattle. Magic Elpis Gem’s official website is elpis.game. The official message board for Magic Elpis Gem is medium.com/elpis-battle.

Magic Elpis Gem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Magic Elpis Gem has a current supply of 1,570,605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Magic Elpis Gem is 0.0012582 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elpis.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Elpis Gem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Elpis Gem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Elpis Gem using one of the exchanges listed above.

