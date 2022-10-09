Magic Manor (MGC) Price Tops $0.0719 on Exchanges

Magic Manor (MGC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Magic Manor has a market capitalization of $15.09 and $19,064.00 worth of Magic Manor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Manor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magic Manor has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Magic Manor

Magic Manor launched on July 17th, 2022. The official website for Magic Manor is metaswap.cx/#. Magic Manor’s official Twitter account is @metaswapbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Manor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Manor (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Magic Manor has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Magic Manor is 0.07277273 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $203,144.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaswap.cx/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Manor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Manor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Manor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

