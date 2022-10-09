MagicDOGE (MAGICDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $217,560.45

MagicDOGE (MAGICDOGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, MagicDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. One MagicDOGE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagicDOGE has a total market cap of $217,560.45 and $38,569.00 worth of MagicDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MagicDOGE Profile

MagicDOGE’s launch date was October 10th, 2021. MagicDOGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000,000,000 tokens. MagicDOGE’s official Twitter account is @magicdogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagicDOGE is www.magicdoge.net.

MagicDOGE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicDOGE (MAGICDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagicDOGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagicDOGE is 0 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.magicdoge.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagicDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

