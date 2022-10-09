MagicofGold (MAGIC) Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week

MagicofGold (MAGIC) traded up 190.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, MagicofGold has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One MagicofGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagicofGold has a market cap of $9,223.62 and approximately $79,227.00 worth of MagicofGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MagicofGold Profile

MagicofGold was first traded on February 18th, 2022. MagicofGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,587,955 tokens. MagicofGold’s official Twitter account is @magicofthegold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagicofGold’s official website is magicofthegold.com.

MagicofGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicofGold (MAGIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagicofGold has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagicofGold is 0.00001698 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magicofthegold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicofGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicofGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagicofGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

