MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 16th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 tokens. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MahaDAO (MAHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MahaDAO has a current supply of 9,997,846.07721052 with 3,076,945.88189606 in circulation. The last known price of MahaDAO is 1.19944773 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $310,065.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mahadao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.