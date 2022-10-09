MAIN Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (MAIN)

MAIN (MAIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One MAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAIN has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. MAIN has a total market capitalization of $173,599.56 and approximately $23,273.00 worth of MAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAIN Token Profile

MAIN was first traded on March 24th, 2018. MAIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,652,402 tokens. MAIN’s official Twitter account is @maincommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAIN is main.community. MAIN’s official message board is t.me/mainwtf.

Buying and Selling MAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MAIN (MAIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MAIN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MAIN is 0.00162261 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $948.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://main.community.”

