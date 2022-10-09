Maison Capital (MSN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,668.72

Maison Capital (MSN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Maison Capital token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maison Capital has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. Maison Capital has a total market cap of $5,668.72 and $31,912.00 worth of Maison Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Maison Capital

Maison Capital launched on September 18th, 2021. Maison Capital’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,893 tokens. The official message board for Maison Capital is maison-capital.medium.com. The official website for Maison Capital is maison.capital. Maison Capital’s official Twitter account is @maison_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maison Capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Maison Capital (MSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Maison Capital has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Maison Capital is 0.00440254 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maison.capital/.”

