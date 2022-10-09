MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One MakiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $25,713.50 and $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MakiSwap Token Profile

MakiSwap’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,154,412 tokens. MakiSwap’s official message board is makiswap.medium.com. The official website for MakiSwap is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MakiSwap (MAKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the HECO platform. MakiSwap has a current supply of 96,576,637 with 68,971,718 in circulation. The last known price of MakiSwap is 0.00267393 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $11,274.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makiswap.com.”

