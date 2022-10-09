Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading Down 1.9%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.18. 75,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 263,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $89.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

