Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $320.25 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

