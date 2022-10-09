Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Increased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group Trading Down 4.4 %

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

MTCH opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.