MaticLaunch (MTCL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50,728.00

MaticLaunch (MTCL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MaticLaunch has a total market capitalization of $27,190.67 and $50,728.00 worth of MaticLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaticLaunch token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MaticLaunch has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MaticLaunch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MaticLaunch Token Profile

MaticLaunch’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,699,323 tokens. MaticLaunch’s official Twitter account is @maticlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaticLaunch is maticlaunch.medium.com. The official website for MaticLaunch is maticlaunch.org.

Buying and Selling MaticLaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “MaticLaunch (MTCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. MaticLaunch has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MaticLaunch is 0.00735017 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maticlaunch.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaticLaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaticLaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaticLaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaticLaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaticLaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.