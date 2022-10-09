Matthew Jonathan Cooper Buys 27,462 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 27,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990.42 ($30,196.25).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.53. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.12.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,631.58%.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

