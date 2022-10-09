MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00305036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00134478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00068006 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028464 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2018. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @max_exch. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAX Exchange Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 3,971,282.6367 in circulation. The last known price of MAX Exchange Token is 0.28030225 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,764.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://max.maicoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

