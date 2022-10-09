McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

