McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $73.44 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

