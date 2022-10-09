MCity Price Reaches $0.0005 (MCT)

MCity (MCT) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One MCity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MCity has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. MCity has a market cap of $19,368.82 and approximately $12,465.00 worth of MCity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MCity Token Profile

MCity was first traded on July 17th, 2022. MCity’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. MCity’s official website is mcity.net. MCity’s official Twitter account is @mcity_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MCity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MCity (MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MCity has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MCity is 0.00048465 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcity.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

