McLaren F1 Fan Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.68 Million (MCL)

McLaren F1 Fan Token (MCL) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, McLaren F1 Fan Token has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. McLaren F1 Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $121,459.00 worth of McLaren F1 Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One McLaren F1 Fan Token token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

McLaren F1 Fan Token Profile

McLaren F1 Fan Token’s total supply is 99,850,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,850,000 tokens. McLaren F1 Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. McLaren F1 Fan Token’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitcicom. The official website for McLaren F1 Fan Token is www.bitci.com/en/projects/mcl.

McLaren F1 Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “McLaren F1 Fan Token (MCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bitcichain platform. McLaren F1 Fan Token has a current supply of 99,850,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of McLaren F1 Fan Token is 0.34375236 USD and is up 11.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $41,853.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitci.com/en/projects/MCL.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as McLaren F1 Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire McLaren F1 Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy McLaren F1 Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

