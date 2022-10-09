mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDF. National Bankshares decreased their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Laurentian decreased their target price on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Price Performance

mdf commerce stock opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.