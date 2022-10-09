mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$3.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Trading Down 6.0 %

TSE:MDF opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.44. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.72.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.