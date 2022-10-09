Mead Price Down 99.7% This Week (MEAD)

Mead (MEAD) traded 89.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mead token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mead has a market capitalization of $257.31 and approximately $12,431.00 worth of Mead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mead has traded 99.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mead Token Profile

Mead launched on March 10th, 2022. Mead’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Mead’s official message board is medium.com/@tavernskeep. The official website for Mead is tavern.money. Mead’s official Twitter account is @tavernskeep and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mead Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mead (MEAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Mead has a current supply of 2,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mead is 0.00010293 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tavern.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

